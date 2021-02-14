Dia Mirza To Tie Knots With Vaibhav Rekhi? Celebrations Pictures Surface

After separating from her husband and businessman Sahil Sangha, actress Dia Mirza is reportedly set to tie knots with her boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi. According to various news reports, the two are set to exchange vows on February 15 in an intimate ceremony. Pooja Dadlani, who seems to be close to Vaibhav, shared pictures from a get-together held on February 13. In the pictures, Dia and Vaibhav can be seen celebrating with their friends ahead of their wedding rumours.

Dia Mirza to tie knots with Vaibhav Rekhi?

In the pictures, Dia looked resplendent in a white dress while Vaibhav and orange striped shirt. The picture of the get together showed the actress posing with Vaibhav and his close friends. Giving a warm welcome to the actress, Pooja wrote, “Welcome to our crazy family @diamirzaofficial.. we all love you.” Dia Mirza was the first one to comment under the post and posted a heart-shaped emoticon. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of Dia where she was spotted post the party and simply smiled as the paparazzi congratulated her. She also posed for the paparazzi in the video. Manav captioned the video and wrote, “HD: #diamirza pre-wedding bash #diakishaadi.”

According to a report by The Quint, Dia Mirza's husband to be is a businessman based in Bandra, Mumbai. He is associated with the firm Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance. He has completed his Bachelor's degree from Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania. He pursued an MBA from the Indian School of Business, located in Hyderabad. He was earlier married to the popular yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi. Vaibhav Rekhi and Sunaina Rekhi also have a daughter together. In 2020, rumours were abuzz that Dia and Vaibhav are dating. Dia Mirza's wedding is reported to be an intimate affair that is going to take place on February 15, 2021. Close friends and family members are expected to be in attendance at the ceremony. There is no official confirmation about the same from Dia as of now.

