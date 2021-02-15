Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora enjoy cozy candle-light dinner on Valentine's Day; see pics

Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Valentine’s Day was celebrated with fanfare across the world on Sunday. The couples of the film industry were not far behind, and there was outppouring of love on social media. One of them were Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who enjoyed a cozy dinner together.

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora’s Valentine’s Day

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora dropped pictures of their lovely setting for the evening, with stunning candle-light ambience and flowers.

In one of the pictures, Malaika was dressed for the occasion in a white outfit while Arjun clicked her behind the light of the candle and the roses. In another black-and-white snap, she was seen relaxing while the actor turned photographer again.

The duo just exchanged heart emojis, but that seemed enough for their fans and followerst to understand their feelings for each other

A day before it was Malaika who clicked the Gunday actor candidly with a photo of the back of his T-shirt which had the caption, ‘Love is in the air.’ Severa other moments of the couple, like a ‘you got me blushing’ pic of Malaika had gone viral recently.

Meanwhile, the couple, which tries to maintain secrecy over their relationship most of the times, were spotted together on the sets of Arjun’s film Bhoot Police. Among the other films he signed recently included Ek Villain 2. Malaika had featured as a judge on India’s Best Dancer and is involved with her yoga venture.

