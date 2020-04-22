Arjun Kapoor Gets Candid About Issues He Faced Before Making His Bollywood Debut

In a recent interview, Bollywood superstar Arjun Kapoor said that he believes that continuously seeking external justification through work, and not enjoying and appreciating the process of acting can force an individual to take wrong decisions in the career. However, the Tevar actor believes in waiting for results and accepts the truth that a single person, alone should not be a deciding factor in one's choice of roles. Here is how he struggled to become an actor.

Arjun Kapoor further revealed in the interview that in his career so far, he has realised that he can do anything if he has his conviction. Arjun said that a person goes wrong from time-to-time (and) that's human. But he has to be excited as a person to tell a story. He will be lying if he says that he doesn't care about the results, we all do and we all must as it is a result-driven business but that can't be the only deciding factor. He needs to enjoy the process as an actor

The Panipat actor said that he was proving himself over the years in Bollywood, and if he would have not done that, he would have trapped to the action image that he recognised early in his career through films like Ishaqzaade, Aurangzeb and Gunday. This is when he opted for on-screen persona with films like 2 States, Finding Fanny, Ki & Ka, and Mubarakan to prove his versatility.

Arjun Kapoor was rejected three times by this director

Arjun revealed that as he is from a filmy family background he has seen the highs and lows through his parents, so being a star kid prepared him for the good and the bad. He candidly said that he could have easily asked his father to pick up the phone and meet Aditya Chopra to give him a role. But, he chose the path which he felt was right, that was meeting casting directors and going for an audition.

Arjun Kapoor also added that famous director Aditya Chopra had rejected him three to four times and he has no idea whether it had anything to do with his surname. But when he auditioned again for 'Ishaqzaade' he proved his talent and got the film. Arjun further revealed that he doesn’t think his surname had anything to do when Aditya Chopra was rejecting him either

He also appreciated actors who do not have any connections in the industry. He candidly added that people who come from outside the industry really have it tough and he respects people like Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal for that matter who have made a remarkable career for themselves without any godfather.

