Arjun Kapoor’s Ventures Apart From His Work In Films; Read Full Details

Arjun Kapoor has proved his mettle as an actor ever since he made his acting debut with Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade. Since then, Arjun Kapoor has been a part of various hit Bollywood films like Gunday, 2 States, Ki & Ka, Mubarakan, Panipat etc. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Off the screen, Arjun Kapoor is very popular on social media amongst his fans. He is always known for his warmth and friendly nature amongst fans. In addition to acing his game as an actor, Arjun Kapoor has been a part of several other ventures as well. Read on to know more details about his work outside films:

Arjun Kapoor’s work aside from films

Arjun Kapoor has been a part of several philanthropic ventures as well. In 2015, he actively endorsed the Earth Hour initiative in the country. He has also helped to raise awareness of the importance of conserving the Sundarbans. He was also the face of the Girl Rising Campaign which was working towards gender equality.

In addition to these, Arjun Kapoor donned the hat of a co-host for various high-profile award functions as well. His camaraderie and charm have always managed to impress the audience. In 2016, Arjun Kapoor was also the host for the celebrity adventure reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. The show was widely shot across Argentina and was won by Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

Arjun Kapoor was earlier the co-owner of the football club, FC Pune City that played in various football leagues. The group believed in promoting and developing the game of football in the city of Pune in Maharashtra. However, it was dissolved in 2019 reportedly due to financial difficulties.

