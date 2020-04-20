Arjun Kapoor's Unmissable Throwback Pic Has Him 'hanging Out' With Will Smith

Arjun Kapoor always manages to send fans into a tizzy as he goes on to share pics that take the internet by storm. The actor also enjoys a huge fan following and it is also evident that fans love seeing his pictures on social media as they go on to give his pics lakhs of likes and comments. And the recent picture of Arjun Kapoor will leave you stunned.

Arjun Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a major throwback picture of himself posing alongside Hollywood Actor Will Smith and ace celebrity designer Kunal Rawal. In the picture, one can see Arjun Kapoor giving an intense look wearing rectangular spectacles and a white and grey striped shirt. While Will Smith is all smiles in the picture.

Along with the picture, Arjun Kapoor also commented saying, “Just hanging out with my boys. The fresh prince Will Smith himself looking spiffy as ever back in the day when he visited what seems like eons back & Kunal Rawal in a rare image wearing a tie... Side note - the vertical strips didn’t do justice to the fine physical specimen that I was.” Check out the throwback picture here below.

Arjun Kapoor loves giving fans a few glimpses of his early days. He keeps sharing throwback pictures and fans love the pics. Looking at Arjun Kapoor’s throwback pictures, one can notice that the actor’s face cuts, cuteness and much more are still the same. Check out a few throwback pictures of Arjun Kapoor.

