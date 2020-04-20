Arjun Kapoor: Take A Look At The 'Ishaqzaade' Actor's Family Tree

Arjun Kapoor has carved his own niche in the Bollywood film industry. He has been a part of several blockbuster movies like Gunday, Mubarakan, 2 States, etc. The actor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat and will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra.

Apart from his acting skills and fashion game, the actor is known to share some tight and close bonds with his family members and his Instagram proves this. The actor loves spending time with his family and shares pictures of them on his Instagram page. Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's family tree:

Arjun Kapoor's family tree

Parents

Arjun Kapoor was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra and is the firstborn child of Boney Kapoor and Mona Kapoor. His father Boney Kapoor is one of the most popular faces in the Bollywood film industry and is a renowned producer who has produced some blockbuster movies including Mr India, No Entry, Judaai and Wanted. Later, Boney Kapoor was married to late iconic actor, Sridevi, who was also Arjun Kapoor's step-mother. His mother Mona Kapoor was born to Sattee Shourie.

Siblings

Arjun Kapoor's family members often come together on various occasions. The actor has three siblings. One of them is Anshula, who is younger to him. He has two step-sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who are daughters of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. Sonam Kapoor is his cousin.

Uncles

Arjun Kapoor has two uncles. One of them is veteran actor Anil Kapoor and the other is a popular film producer and actor, Sanjay Kapoor. The two uncles and Boney Kapoor are sons of the popular producer, Surinder Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor shares a very special bond with Anil Kapoor and the two are often seen spending time and having fun with each other.

