Arjun Kapoor gifts goodies to Taimur, mother Kareena says 'Tim is spoilt for choices'

Taimur, son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Not just fans, the little one enjoys pampering from Bollywood celebs and actor Arjun Kapoor's recent gesture is a proof of it. The Ki & Ka actor had a great time with Taimur in Dharamshala where he was shooting for his next film Bhoot Police with Saif. He sent a bag full of goodies for Taimur as Kareena shared a glimpse of the gifts on her Instagram story and wrote that “Tim is always spoilt for choices.”

Arjun Kapoor sends goodies to Taimur

The picture showed all chocolates, sweets, candies, and balloons that were sent by Arjun for Taimur. Kareena thanked him for the beautiful gesture and wrote, “Tim is spoilt for choices and so are we. Thank you Arjun Kapoor for these smashing goodies.” Arjun Kapoor had spent time with Taimur after the little one came to Dharamshala with his mother Kareena to celebrate Diwali with Saif Ali Khan in November.

While in Dharamshala, Arjun and Saif were shooting for their horror comedy Bhoot Police alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. For Diwali 2020, Kareena and Taimur along with Malaika Arora had jetted off to the hill station to celebrate the festival with them. Arjun had shared a photo of Taimur with his back facing the camera. He asked fans "Guess who?" The photo went viral, it was Kareena's reaction to the photo that left fans in splits. The actress shared the same image on her Insta story and wrote, "A @ralphlauren model," since Taimur was wearing a grey sweater by Ralph Lauren. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor also spent the New Year's with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor and Taimur. Kareena's best friend and actress Malaika Arora shared a cute picture with Arjun as they ringed in the new year together.

