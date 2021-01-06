Kareena Kapoor Remembers Mansoor Ali Khan On Birth Anniversary, Shares Old Pic With Saif

On the auspicious occasion of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s 80th birth anniversary, actress Kareena Kapoor remembered the ace cricketer. She took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture of young Saif with his late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. In the picture shared on her Instagram story, a young Saif can be seen posing with his father and former captain of the Indian cricket team.

Kareena Kapoor shares throwback picture

Kareena did not write much to express her feelings and shared heart-shaped emoticons along with the picture. Apart from Kareena, her sister-in-law and actress Soha Ali Khan also shared a beautiful video to celebrate her father’s birthday. In the short video, shared on her Instagram stories, Soha wrote "Happy 80th birthday abba". The showed a candle burning in front of Pataudi's photograph. "Meanwhile, Soha’s sister Saba also shared an endearing wish for her late father with a beautiful throwback picture. She shared a framed photo with candles burning in front of it. While penning her wishes, Saba wrote, “Miss u A LOT. 80th birthday today.”

About Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

The ace cricketer left for heavenly abode on September 22, 2011, due to respiratory failure. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was the youngest captain of the Indian cricket team, and Sharmila Tagore was the glamorous star of Bollywood. The two met each other for the first time in the year 1965 and got married in 1968. Mansoor had met with an accident on July 1, 1961, while he was a passenger in a car. A shard of glass from the broken windscreen penetrated and permanently damaged his right eye. Though he got his eyes operated on, unfortunately, the doctors could only save one of his eyes. The damage caused to his eyes always came as a hurdle in his sports career where he soon learned to play with just one eye.

