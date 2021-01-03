Kareena Kapoor designs new paradise ahead of arrival of her second child, shares a glimpse

Ahead of welcoming her second child with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, actress Kareena Kapoor gave a glimpse of her new Mumbai apartment which is currently being redesigned. The actress shared a picture of her new paradise on her Instagram story where she can be seen instructing the décor designer Darshini while explaining her choices and preferences for the new home.

Kareena Kapoor designs her own home

The picture showed Kareena, in a black and white midi dress, with a lady as they both look at the ceiling. While the rest of them are in masks, Kareena is without one. Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote “back with our favourite @design_by_darshini. Dream home” followed by a number of heart emojis.

The picture also gave an inside view of the new house which looked nearly complete. Views can also see a glass door and on either side of it are bookshelves. A fancy light hangs from the ceiling. The family has been renovating their new apartment through much of the pandemic as Kareena and Saif were keen on a bigger apartment.

Meanwhile, Kareena recently shared adorable pictures with her boys and bid adieu to 2020. Along with the pictures, she also wished her fans a Happy New Year. Her post read, “Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture... 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us. We love you all...Happy new year.” (sic)

On the other hand, the actress who is adorning her pregnancy with Saif and son Taimur is all set to don her writing cap and pen her very own guide to pregnancy which is slated to come out in 2021. The book, titled "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible", will come out in 2021. The actress made the delightful announcement of her upcoming endeavor on the fourth birthday of the couple's first child Taimur Ali Khan on Instagram with the cover of the book.

