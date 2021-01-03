Malaika Arora's Goa Holiday With Arjun Kapoor & Amrita Arora Was Indeed Blissful; See Pics

Many Bollywood actors and celebrities shared their photos and social media posts with their loved ones on the account of Christmas and New Year. Actress Malaika Arora who was spending her Christmas and New Years vacation in Goa also shared many pics from her relaxing trip with her family in Goa. Malaika was staying at Azara Beach house during her vacation time in Goa, the beach house is actually a holiday home owned by Amrita Arora. Check out Malaika Arora's travel pics from Goa.

ALSO READ| 'It's A New Dawn': Malaika Arora Shares Adorable Pic With Arjun To Extend New Year Wishes

Malaika Arora's photos from her year-end Goa vacation

In the pic that the actor recently shared on New Years along with Arjun Kapoor, she is seen wearing a shimmery silver pantsuit and a simple bun while Arjun is seen wearing a striped colourful shirt paired up with jeans. Malaika captioned her post as “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new year ..... 2021."

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora Poses With Business Partner Sarvesh After 'fun Aqua Workout Session'

Malaika Arora shared a pic a few days ago where she could be seen having a relaxing time in the swimming pool donning a leopard print green black swimming costume. She captioned her post mentioning she had a fun aqua workout session with Sarvesh, stating "What a fun aqua workout session with my partner! @malaikaaroraofficial Making our Christmas celebrations healthier, happier and merrier!" Sarvesh Shashi is actually Malaika's business partner and is the brains behind the Sarva yoga studio.

Malaika shared a post showing off her green-black swimming costume which perfectly matched with the vibe of her holiday retreat. She captioned her post stating "Home away from home @azarabeachhouse ......bliss n tranquillity. Jus too stunning @shaklad @amuaroraofficial #labouroflove #goa" Check out her Instagram post.

Malaika Arora didn't forget to do her yoga asanas while on her vacation as well. She even shared an elaborate post about her yoga session where she shared the steps to do Virabhadrasana. In her post, she added a picture of herself illustrating the asana at the poolside. In the caption, she shared the benefits and the steps to do this yoga asana called the Warrior Pose 2.

On December 28, 2020, Malaika Arora shared an endearing selfie with nephew Azaan, who is Amruta Rao’s son. In the selfie, she rested her head on Azaan’s shoulder and wrote ‘Mornings with my Azu’ followed by a red heart. Take a look at the pic.

Image credits- Malaika Arora's Instagram story

Malaika Arora shared a perfect cosy family pic in Goa with her parents, son Arhaan and sister Amruta Arora’s family during Christmas. They were all dressed in red night suits along with the guys wearing Santa caps and the girls wearing reindeer headbands as they posed for the camera. Alongside this she wrote, “Merry Christmas .... I pray for love, peace, good health n a better tomorrow” followed by a read heart, hugs and praying hands emoji.

On December 26, she shared a picture with sister Amrita Arora with water as their background. The two posed holding their glasses, with Malaika donning a bright yellow kaftan dress and Amrita wearing an orange sleeveless gown. Both had their sunglasses on and Malaika wrote for caption, “Sunshine duo“then tagged her sister followed by the hashtag #sunnydaysrhereagain.

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora Shares A Morning Selfie From Goa With Nephew Azaan; Check Out

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora Shares An Easy Step-by-step Process To Perform Virabhadrasana

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.