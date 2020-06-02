Arjun Kapoor Is The Friend You Cannot Trust And This Video Is Proof; Watch Here

Arjun Kapoor recently posted a fun video on Instagram which explains the situation in every household of the country. The video has been made with content creator Vijay Ghelani and has a humorous angle to it. In the video, Arjun Kapoor can be seen getting his friend into trouble by pretending to be a helpful and good boy.

Arjun Kapoor’s fun Instagram video

Arjun Kapoor has lately been keeping his fans and followers entertained through various videos and pictures on social media. He recently put forth a fun video based on household chores and how men are also expected to play a role in it. The video takes off showing Vijay Ghelani and Arjun Kapoor having a video call where the former asks the actor if he has been helping in getting the household chores done.

Even though Arjun Kapoor denies doing any job at home, he instantly flips when Vijay’s grandmother joins the video call. He starts acting like a good boy who helps with all the cooking and cleaning, making his friend look like a useless man who does not help his grandmother. All along, the old lady can be seen giving her grandson the death glare while asking him to learn something from his friend Arjun. The hilarious take on friendship has gained a lot of love from the audience in the comments section. Check it out.

Previously, Arjun Kapoor had posted a meme about an old man dancing with a lot of energy, not caring about the people around him. The man even throws away his crutches to dance with more feel. Even in a crowded atmosphere, he stands out due to his care-free attitude.

With this video, Arjun Kapoor had spoken about how this man is going to be him whenever he gets back to shooting with his crew. He has also mentioned other celebrities like Varun Dhawan and Rhea Kapoor in the caption of the video. People could also be seen relating to it. Have a look at the video from Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram here.

