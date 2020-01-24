The Debate
Arjun Kapoor Reveals His Humorous Side By Taking Up The Meme Challenge

Bollywood News

Arjun Kapoor shared two photos on his Instagram which indicates that he has taken up the meme challenge. Read more to know about Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram story

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most fun-loving actors of the Bollywood industry. Arjun Kapoor just proves his sportiness and the fans certainly remember his iconic roast which went viral nationwide. He has been active on social media and his posts certainly bring out the humorous side of him. His love for viral memes has been introduced to the audience lately through his latest Instagram story. Read more to know about Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram story. 

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor & Maniesh Paul's Hilarious Pun-intended Banter Has A Funny Batman Twist

Also Read | Throwback To When Khushi Kapoor Promoted Janhvi Kapoor's 'Ghost Stories' With Arjun Kapoor

Arjun kapoor

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor's Hilarious Reaction After Paparazzi Tells, 'Peeche Toh Dekho' Is Must Watch

Arjun Kapoor's latest Instagram story features two viral memes

Arjun Kapoor recently uploaded two memes on his Instagram handle and they are certainly very funny. The first picture shows different Arjun Kapoor pictures which appear to be profile pictures from his social media handles. The second picture features Arjun’s iconic pictures in a very similar concept. Taking a joke on yourself is not easy but Arjun Kapoor has certainly shown the fans how to do it in style. His fans are also extremely loyal towards the Gunday actor and are constantly pouring immense love on his posts. Here are some of the posts uploaded by Arjun Kapoor. 

Also Read | It Will Boost Our Confidence If India Get To Host Boxing Olympic Qualifiers: Simranjit

Also Read | Britain's EU Journey: When Major Got An Opt-out From Euro

Arjun Kapoor on Instagram and social media

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
