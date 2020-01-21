Arjun Kapoor Feels One 'can't Be Arrogant' To The Paparazzi, Know Why

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently made headlines when he made his relationship official with Malaika Arora by sharing pictures from their new year vacation. The actor is often captured by the paparazzi and never hesitates to pose for the paps. During a recent interview, the actor was asked about his opinion on the paparazzi culture. Arjun Kapoor gave an interesting reply saying that they are doing their jobs and there is cordial respect that he has for all of them.

Arjun Kapoor, in conversation with a news organisation, talked at length about how the paparazzi have refrained from taking his photos when he has asked them to not click and therefore, he has always been thankful for the paps and has respect for them. The actor added that they help him reach out to his fans. He also mentioned that sometimes he goes out of his way to ensure that they get that picture they want.

Arjun Kapoor further revealed that as long as they respect his privacy, he is okay with everything. The actor mentioned that he doesn’t mind the paparazzi at all because he feels that one can’t be arrogant to them as they are in the same profession and both actors and paps need each other. He concluded the conversation saying that going out and posing for a picture won’t cost him anything.

Also Read| Arjun Kapoor waiting to resume shooting with Rakul Preet; shares a hilarious video

Also Read| Arjun Kapoor says Anshula's dog 'Maximus thinks he is a paying guest', watch video

On the work front

Arjun Kapoor recently featured in Panipat: The Great Betrayal which did could not churn huge numbers at the box office, but earned Arjun Kapoor a lot of praise for his performance. The actor is gearing up for two upcoming projects this year that is Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Kaneda.

Also Read| Malaika Arora turns heads with recent gym look, fans point detail involving Arjun Kapoor

Also Read| Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's net worth and lucrative earnings; Read here

Image Courtesy: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.