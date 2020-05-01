Arjun Kapoor Played A Role Of Lovestruck Hero In These Romantic Films; See List Here

Arjun Kapoor has earned a name for himself in Bollywood. The Panipat actor has proven that he can perform both lighthearted roles as well as intense and serious roles. He has also received praise from critics and moviegoers for his performances in romantic roles in his movies like 2 States and Ishaqzaade.

Yet there are some of his romantic movies which tanked on Box-office and were not critically acclaimed and appreciated to a fair extent by audiences. Here are movies of Arjun Kapoor where he played the role of the lovestruck hero.

Ishaqzaade

The story tells the tale of two lovers - Parma and Zoya, who belong to warring, rival families, and fall in love with each other. Their families set out to kill them, as the two fight for their love in the film. Directed by Habib Faisal, IMDb rated the movie with 6.5 stars. The music in the film was composed by Amit Trivedi.

Half girlfriend

Mohit Suri’s film, Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Madhav Jha who gets admission in a Delhi college and falls in love with Riya Somani. He persuades her to be his girlfriend, but she has no interest in him romantically but develops feelings for him over time. The soundtrack of this film based on Chetan Bhagat's book by the same name touched several hearts. IMDb rated the film with 4.3 stars.

Namaste England

Vipul Amrutlal Shah directed film Namaste England, Arjun Kapoor is Param and Parineeti Chopra as Jasmeet. Her relationship is jeopardized as they struggle to fulfil their dreams of moving to England. The movie is shot across different beautiful locations. IMDb rated the film with 1.8 stars.

Tevar

A highly anticipated film by Amit Ravindernath Sharma bombed on box-office for unknown reasons. Arjun Kapoor who is an athlete in the film save a girl from a faction leader who wanted to marry her against her will. IMDb rated the film with 4.1 stars.

