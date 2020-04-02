Arjun Kapoor Urges Men To Share Videos Of Doing Household Chores As 'Ki & Ka' Turns 4

Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were known to break major stereotypes with the movie Ki & Ka. The movie was all about breaking thee bizarre fact that men are always meant to work outside and women are meant to stay indoors for household work. Arjun Kapoor, in the movie Ki & Ka, portrayed the role of a husband who stays at home and looks after the household chores while his wife pursues her career. Recently, amid lockdown, as Ki & Ka completed four years, Kapoor urged male fans to help the women at home.

Arjun Kapoor posted a video on his Instagram handle where he is seen thanking his fans for all the love and support on his movie Ki & Ka as the movie completes 4 years. He also said in the video that this movie is really close to his heart as he agreed to portray the role only because of a single dialogue that is “I want to grow up like my mother”. Arjun Kapoor further went on to say that as he connected the dots of his role to the present situations of lockdown, he had a thought that while everyone is staying indoors, it would be the best time for all the "Kas" that is the men, to help their "Kis". He also asked people to make this time memorable for each other. At the end of the video, he asked his fans to post videos while doing the household work and tag him.

Arjun Kapoor's video

Arjun Kapoor presented the thought with a beautiful caption, “Hey, I hope all Ki & Ka are at home staying safe and washing their hands often !!! I’m also sure all the 'Kas' are splitting all household chores and duties with their 'Kis' right now at home...Why don’t you guys send me your videos/pictures of you doing household chores using #4YearsOfKiAndKa and tag me on your posts/stories and I’ll repost them !”

