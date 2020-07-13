Arjun Kapoor Worked With These Prominent Directors Only Once

Arjun Kapoor has appeared in a wide variety of movies over the years. Some of the most memorable performances of Kapoor came in Ishaqzaade, 2 States, and Gunday. He has worked with some of the most prominent actors, producers and directors throughout his acting career. With all that said now, here are some of the famous directors Arjun Kapoor has collaborated with only once:

Ali Abbas Zafar

Arjun Kapoor has worked with one of the most famous directors in the industry, Ali Abbas Zafar. The director is known for his blockbuster films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat and Sultan. Arjun Kapoor and Ali Abbas Zafar collaborated with each other in Gunday. The movie released in the year 2014 also features Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh. Arjun Kapoor's Gunday went on to become one of the highest-grossing films and Arjun Kapoor even bagged an award for his performance in the movie.

Anees Bazmee

Director Anees Bazmee's work has been lauded by the fans as well as critics over the years. He has worked in various genres and different languages including Tamil and Marathi. Some of his best works are Hulchul, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, Welcome Back, and several others. Anees Bazmee and Arjun Kapoor worked with each other in Mubarakan. The film features an ensemble cast including Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Neha Sharma and Neha Pathak in key roles.

Ashutosh Gowariker

Gowariker, known for his works in Lagaan, Swades, Mohenjo Daro, Khelein and others is one of the most successful directors in Bollywood. Ashutosh Gowariker and Arjun Kapoor collaborated in Panipat. The film features Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles. The film saw Arjun Kapoor essaying the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Although the movie did not perform well at the box-office, the flick garnered widespread attention for the performance of the actors.

Homi Adajania

Homi Adajania is yet another famous director who has directed several successful movies. Some of the director's best works include Cocktail and Finding Fanny. Arjun Kapoor and Homi Adajania collaborated with each other in Finding Fanny. The 2014 film also features Deepika Padukone, Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, and Pankaj Kapur in key roles. The film is well known for its background score.

