Ranveer Singh has been in the news with his performance in Gully Boy. He is also one of the highest-paid actors in the Bollywood film industry. The actor will be featuring alongside Deepika Padukone in the upcoming Kabir Khan's 83, which is a biopic based on the life of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The actor has delivered several highly acclaimed performances. So, here's taking a look at some of the best Ranveer Singh movies that are certified fresh on rotten tomatoes:

Gully Boy

Gully Boy, released on February 14 last year, features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The plot revolves around the story of a Murad, an underdog who struggles to live by the conventional roles of the society. He conveys his life through rap and his life takes a turn when he meets a local rapper Shrikant alias MC Sher. The movie earned a whopping score of 95 % score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also bagged many awards.

ALSO READ | South Superstar Mahesh Babu & Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh Shoot For A Commercial Together

Bajirao Mastani

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani managed to earn 65% score on rotten tomatoes. The movie features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The plot revolves around the story of Peshwa Bajirao, who is married to Kashibai and also falls in love with Mastani, who is a warrior princess. The movie showcases their love story.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's Best Scenes From The Movie 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl'

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner name Yash Raj Films. The movie features Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in prominent roles along with stars Dipannita Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Parineeti Chopra. The movie revolves around the story of a fraudster who fools women with different stories and takes their money. Ranveer received praise for his performance in the movie and the flick managed to bag 67% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

ALSO READ | Ritika Bhavnani: Lesser-known Facts About Ranveer Singh's Sister

Gunday

Released in the year 2014, Gunday features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan in prominent roles. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra, the movie has 69% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The action thriller revolves around the story of childhood friends named Bikram and Bala who aspire to gain control over the coal mafia. However, they end up falling for the same girl named Nandita and that leads to a squabble between the two.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's Latest Photo Is All About Sunshine And Wide Smile

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.