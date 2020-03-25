Arjun Kapoor loses cool at abusive troll for 'real nawaab' comment on Kareena-Taimur's pic

Trolling has become so common nowadays that it isn’t even a surprise to see some of the comments on celebrities’ posts. Be it shaming the female actors for their choice of clothes, or mocking the male ones for their flops, even the stars turn a blind eye to it most of the times. However, there are times when they can’t take it anymore and vent it out.

That’s what happened a few days ago, when Arjun Kapoor fumed at a troll after he commented on a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur. The actor had termed the son of his Ki & Ka co-star, as the ‘real nawaab’, taking on from ‘Nawab’ that Taimur’s father Saif Ali Khan is known as.

However, a netizen abused Arjun and asked if he felt good about ‘another Hindu kid becoming a Muslim’, referring to Kareena-Saif’s respective religions. The Ishaqzaade star used the C-word for the troll, and replied that it did not matter to Taimur’s parents whether their child was a Hindu or Muslim, and then what right he had to make a communal comment on the picture.

Here’s the comment:

This is not the first time that Arjun Kapoor has lost his cool at trolls. Earlier, he had a strong response after his sister Anshula was flooded with negative comments after his Koffee with Karan episode. He had also made his displeasure known over the offensive memes of his character based on Maratha warrior Sadashivrao Bhau in Panipat.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun is currently working on a film opposite Rakul Preet Singh. However, all shootings have been halted at the moment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. His film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar also could not release on the scheduled March 20 date.

