Arjun Kapoor Has Epic Nickname For Katrina Kaif As She Washes Dishes

Arjun Kapoor recently gave a hilarious nickname to Bollywood actor and his close friend Katrina Kaif after the latter shared a video wherein she can be seen washing her dishes amid coronavirus lockdown. Arjun Kapoor called Katrina Kaif as 'Kaantaben 2.0' on the video which Katrina shared on her social media. Katrina Kaif gave a quite impressive tutorial on how to wash the dishes effortlessly during one's coronavirus quarantine and Arjun Kapoor was one of the earlier ones to react to her post.

Arjun Kapoor's comments will leave you in splits

Arjun Kapoor also left another comment which left everyone in splits and that said, 'You are invited to my house.' The fans too gave in a fun-filled response on Arjun Kapoor's comment on Katrina Kaif's post. Check out Katrina Kaif's video and Arjun Kapoor's epic reaction on it.

Katrina Kaif could be seen sharing with her fans on how she is managing the dishwashing chore while spending her coronavirus quarantine. Reportedly, Katrina's domestic help is also under their coronavirus quarantine which has led her to do all the household chores herself, and it seems that the Bharat actor is doing an impressive work at it. Sharing the lovely video, Katrina wrote that social distancing really makes one appreciate all the help who carry out the domestic work at home.

Katrina can be seen telling in the video that since her domestic help is also spending their isolation phase at their homes, she, along with her sister Isabelle Kaif, are taking turns to do their dishes. The Ek Tha Tiger actor then goes on to give a professional tutorial on the same. Katrina says that she initially thought that she will rinse each dish and then put them on the rack but then she reveals that she has decided to lather all the utensils together with soap all at once without wasting water and then put them together on the rack.

