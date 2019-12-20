Arjun Kapoor In 2019: All That Happened In The Year For The Panipat Actor

The handsome hunk of Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor has grown up amongst some of the biggest stars of the Indian film industry. He is the son of producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor. The actor who began his journey in the film industry as an assistant director in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai had also worked as an associate producer on two films of his father’s production house which were No Entry (2005) and Wanted (2009). The actor was in the limelight in 2019 with super hit movies. Read to know how the year went better for the actor.

Movies in 2019

Earlier this year, Arjun Kapoor was seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial India’s Most Wanted which was released on May 24, 2019. The plot of the movie follows how a terrorist in a secret mission was tracked and arrested without firing bullets. Later, during the end of the year, he was seen in the movie Panipat. The recent release movie is an Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial based on the Third Battle of Panipat. In it, Arjun Kapoor essays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Kriti Sanon is playing the character of Parvati Bai. Apart from this, actor Sanjay Dutt was also seen playing the role of the antagonist, Ahmad Shah Abdali, in the film.

Announcing the next film

As per reports, producer Bhushan Kumar has signed Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for a yet-untitled film. It was on November 6 that the makers of the film announced the project. Also, now they have already started shooting for the film. Later, Arjun took to Instagram to share a photo, featuring him with his co-star Rakul.

The actor clocks 10 million on Instagram

Just two days ahead of his birthday, Arjun scored a fan following of 10 million on Instagram. He also shared a video collage of himself and captioned it: "10 million. Thank you. All of you”. He is active on social media platforms and uses the medium to share updates about his professional life and parts of his personal life.

Celebrating the rose day with underprivileged kids

The Cancer Patients Aid Association celebrated National Cancer Rose Day on September 22 to motivate and involve public participation for cancer awareness and care. And actor Arjun Kapoor participated in the celebrations. He handed over roses and gifts to the children suffering from cancer. Arjun also lit up the famous Bandra-Worli Sea Link in red as a special gesture for cancer patients.

