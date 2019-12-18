The Debate
Panipat Box Office Collection Day 12: The Arjun Kapoor-starrer Slows Down

Bollywood News

Considered as Ashutosh Gowariker’s most ambitious film, Panipat: The Great Betrayal seems to have hit the right chords. Read the film's weekend BO collections

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
panipat

Ashutosh Gowariker, who has delivered several successful historical films throughout his career, has made his comeback in Bollywood with Panipat after three years. Panipat: The Great Betrayal chronicles the story of the lust for power and position, resulting in a brutal battle between the Maratha warrior and the Afghan invaders. The plot of the movie is traced back to the 1760s when the Third battle of Panipat was fought. Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat also stars actors like Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl in prominent roles. While Panipat: The Great Betrayal had taken off to a great start in its opening day, it seems like the film has come to an end of its run angle. Here are the details about Panipat’s box office collection.

Also Read | Panipat Box Office Collection On Day 8; Faces Tough Competition From Pati Patni Aur Woh

Panipat box office collection day 12

Made on budget of ₹70 crores, Panipat made a business of ₹4.12 crores on its opening day, recording a decent number. The historical drama had recorded a whopping ₹18 crores within just three days of its release. However, seems like Panipat is now coming to an end, as the film recently raked in a business of ₹34.65 crores in India and ₹8.12 crore overseas. As per the latest box office reports, Panipat has brought in a business of ₹80 lakhs on December 17. The film has a worldwide gross collection of ₹43.77 crores. Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweets:

Also Read | Panipat Box Office: Day 9 Brings In A Ray Of Hope For The Arjun Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt Starrer

Also Read | Panipat Box Office Collections After One Week Of Release; The Film Fails To Accelerate

Fans react to Panipat

Also Read | Panipat Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt's Film Rakes In Good Numbers

 

 

