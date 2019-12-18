Panipat Box Office Collection Day 12: The Arjun Kapoor-starrer Slows Down

Ashutosh Gowariker, who has delivered several successful historical films throughout his career, has made his comeback in Bollywood with Panipat after three years. Panipat: The Great Betrayal chronicles the story of the lust for power and position, resulting in a brutal battle between the Maratha warrior and the Afghan invaders. The plot of the movie is traced back to the 1760s when the Third battle of Panipat was fought. Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat also stars actors like Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl in prominent roles. While Panipat: The Great Betrayal had taken off to a great start in its opening day, it seems like the film has come to an end of its run angle. Here are the details about Panipat’s box office collection.

Panipat box office collection day 12

Made on budget of ₹70 crores, Panipat made a business of ₹4.12 crores on its opening day, recording a decent number. The historical drama had recorded a whopping ₹18 crores within just three days of its release. However, seems like Panipat is now coming to an end, as the film recently raked in a business of ₹34.65 crores in India and ₹8.12 crore overseas. As per the latest box office reports, Panipat has brought in a business of ₹80 lakhs on December 17. The film has a worldwide gross collection of ₹43.77 crores. Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweets:

#Panipat has clearly underperformed, despite improvement on [second] Sat and Sun... #Mumbai circuit contributes mainly [45 lacs, 83 lacs, 94 lacs in Weekend 2]... Remaining circuits very poor... [Week 2] Fri 69 lakhs, Sat 1.26 cr, Sun 1.48 cr. Total: ₹ 29.11 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2019

#Panipat [Week 2] Fri 69 lakhs, Sat 1.26 cr, Sun 1.48 cr, Mon 45 lakhs. Total: ₹ 29.56 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2019

Fans react to Panipat

Arjun ko koi aur career opt kr lena chahiye. — φɾҽժąէօɾ 🌠 (@PR3DATO7) December 16, 2019

It's an awful movie. Casting and acting is terrible. So is the direction. @AshGowariker has lost his touch. The only bright spot is @kritisanon — मैंAnita (@anitashahakella) December 16, 2019

#Panipat is the masterpiece&epic historical layered war movie purely based upon the events happened during 3rd battle of Panipat. one line verdict- Phenomenal attempttoportray the Maratha valour&intricacies of political situation of18thcentury India!Amust Movie🎀😍🥰💝 @arjunk26 pic.twitter.com/qGNvivFUaF — JubraajSahu (@jubraaj) December 13, 2019

