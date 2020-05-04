Arjun Kapoor's Instagram Is An Album Of His Stills From Basketball Court

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry. He kick-started his career with Habib Faisal’s Isaqzaade opposite Parineeti Chopra. Since then he slayed his role in various successful films including Mubarakan, Panipat, Gunday, to name a few. Arjun Kapoor is quite active on social media and is a sports lover. So, we have compiled some of his photos and stills from the basketball court.

Arjun Kapoor’s social media is an album of his stills from the basketball court

Arjun Kapoor shared a few photos and videos during the shoot of Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend. He co-starred with Shraddha Kapoor in the film. Kapoor portrayed a middle-class boy, who gets admission to a prestigious college through sports quota. He named the Instagram series as ‘Half Girlfriend Basketball diaries’. Take a look at pictures and clips showcasing his skills.

Arjun Kapoor shared videos of himself practising for his role. He played basketball to enhance his skills. He also shared collages and stills from the movie showing him playing the sport.

