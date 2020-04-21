Arjun Kapoor Strikes Again, Hilariously Trolls Prajakta Koli's Instagram Post

Arjun Kapoor has always been on the lookout to troll his celebrity friends on social media. His most recent victim is the famous Youtuber, Prajakta Koli. Arjun Kapoor tried to troll the social media influencer by writing, ”magnets hain Kamaal ke” in the comments section of the post. Prajakta Koli had uploaded a funny video of her while she was singing and making food at her house. Around 500 people have liked his reply on Prajakta Koli’s post. This is not the first time Arjun Kapoor has left an out-of-the-box reply on a celebrity's post. Read more about Arjun Kapoor on Instagram.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor’s Ventures Apart From His Work In Films; Read Full Details

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor's Unmissable Throwback Pic Has Him 'hanging Out' With Will Smith

Arjun Kapoor on Instagram

Arjun Kapoor has been one of the most fun-loving actors of the Bollywood industry. Arjun Kapoor just proves his sportiness and the fans certainly remember his iconic roast which went viral nationwide. Arjun Kapoor had uploaded a meme on his Instagram handle and they are certainly very funny. The first picture shows different Arjun Kapoor pictures which appear to be profile pictures for social media sites. The second picture features Arjun’s iconic pictures in a very similar concept. Making a joke on yourself is not easy, but Arjun Kapoor has certainly shown the fans how to do it in style.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Says He Cannot Do What Prajakta Koli Does On Her YouTube Channel

Prajakta Koli's Instagram

Since the lockdown has begun, Prajakta has been sharing a number of videos and pictures from her personal life. Her Instagram profile also features a series of short funny videos that are certainly keeping her fans entertained during this quarantine. Here are some of Parajakta Koli’s posts from her Instagram.

Also Read | Prajakta Koli's 'bored Out Of Wits Quarantine Food'; Gets A Pro Tip From Vicky Kaushal

Also Read | 'Mostly Sane' Aka Prajakta Koli's "family" Has Lots Of Complaints Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.