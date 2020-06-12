CarryMinati's Birthday: Take This Quiz If You Think You Are A Carry Minati Fan & Prove It

Carry Minati is a popular Youtuber. He has recently gained more followers than ever and has become a social media sensation as well. The Youtube content creator has over 20M subscribers and tens of other followers on his other social media handles. If you think you are a true Carry Minati fan, then on the occasion of his birthday, take the following quiz and prove it.

Carry Minati fan quiz

What is CarryMinati’s real name?

Ajey Nagar Ajay Deol Ajay Nagar

Ans: 1

What is the zodiac sign of Carry Minati?

Gemini Taurus Taurus-Gemini cusp

Ans: 1

Which generation does Carry Minati belong to?

Millennial Generation Generation Z Baby Boomer Generation

Ans: 2

Which state and city does Carry Minati come from?

Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh Delhi Faridabad, Haryana

Ans: 3

Carry Minati is now known for his diss songs, satirical parodies and Hindi roasting videos. But what did he post about in the initial days of his YouTube career?

Dance videos Gaming videos Film reaction videos

Ans: 2

Carry celebrates his birthday today, how old was he when he started posting YouTube videos?

10 years Over 18 Around 15

Ans: 1

How many singles and collaborations has Carry Minati uploaded on his Youtube channel?

5 3 7

Ans: 5: Bye Pewdiepie, Trigger, Zindagi, Warrior, Yalgaar.

Read Also | Kriti Sanon Takes 'Gulabo Sitabo' Tongue Twister Challenge & Her Pet Thinks She's 'crazy'

Carry Minati has over 20M subscribers on Youtube and his channel is on No. 1 in the list of most-subscribers Gained on YouTube channels in 24 hours. What is his record for the number of subscribers he has gained in 24 hours?

1,400,000 13,000 1M

Ans: 1

Which video of Carry Minati is on the list of most-viewed online videos in the first 24 hours?

Yalgaar ByeBye PewDiePie Tiktok roast

Ans: 1

Read Also | ‘Carry Kya Hota Hai?’: Amitabh Bachchan Asks Fan Who Mistook His Grandson For Carry Minati

Which of these celebs has Carry met?

Tom Cruise Bradd Pitt Amitabh Bachchan

Ans: Tom Cruise

What was CarryMinati’s first YouTube channel called?

STeaLThFeArzZ Carry Deol Carry Minati

Ans: 1

Which is CarryMinati’s recent video called?

Yalgaar TikTok roast video Diss track

Ans: 1

What is the controversy that CarryMinati was engulfed in recently?

Video of YouTube vs TikTok Another Youtuber roasted Minati Recent Instagram post of Carry Mianti

Ans: Video of YouTube vs TikTok

Read Also | Faisu Khan Responds To Carry Minati's Accusations, Denies Making Any Calls Or Threats

Read Also | Carry Minati Praised By Ajaz Khan After Initial Criticism; Watch Video

Image Credits: Carry Minati Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.