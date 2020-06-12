CarryMinati's Birthday: Take This Quiz If You Think You Are A Carry Minati Fan & Prove It

Carry Minati is a popular Youtuber. He has recently gained more followers than ever and has become a social media sensation as well. The Youtube content creator has over 20M subscribers and tens of other followers on his other social media handles. If you think you are a true Carry Minati fan, then on the occasion of his birthday, take the following quiz and prove it.
Carry Minati fan quiz
What is CarryMinati’s real name?
Ajey Nagar
Ajay Deol
Ajay Nagar
Ans: 1
What is the zodiac sign of Carry Minati?
Gemini
Taurus
Taurus-Gemini cusp
Ans: 1
Which generation does Carry Minati belong to?
Millennial Generation
Generation Z
Baby Boomer Generation
Ans: 2
Which state and city does Carry Minati come from?
Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh
Delhi
Faridabad, Haryana
Ans: 3
Carry Minati is now known for his diss songs, satirical parodies and Hindi roasting videos. But what did he post about in the initial days of his YouTube career?
Dance videos
Gaming videos
Film reaction videos
Ans: 2
Carry celebrates his birthday today, how old was he when he started posting YouTube videos?
10 years
Over 18
Around 15
Ans: 1
How many singles and collaborations has Carry Minati uploaded on his Youtube channel?
5
3
7
Ans: 5: Bye Pewdiepie, Trigger, Zindagi, Warrior, Yalgaar.
Carry Minati has over 20M subscribers on Youtube and his channel is on No. 1 in the list of most-subscribers Gained on YouTube channels in 24 hours. What is his record for the number of subscribers he has gained in 24 hours?
1,400,000
13,000
1M
Ans: 1
Which video of Carry Minati is on the list of most-viewed online videos in the first 24 hours?
Yalgaar
ByeBye PewDiePie
Tiktok roast
Ans: 1
Which of these celebs has Carry met?
Tom Cruise
Bradd Pitt
Amitabh Bachchan
Ans: Tom Cruise
What was CarryMinati’s first YouTube channel called?
STeaLThFeArzZ
Carry Deol
Carry Minati
Ans: 1
Which is CarryMinati’s recent video called?
Yalgaar
TikTok roast video
Diss track
Ans: 1
What is the controversy that CarryMinati was engulfed in recently?
Video of YouTube vs TikTok
Another Youtuber roasted Minati
Recent Instagram post of Carry Mianti
Ans: Video of YouTube vs TikTok
Image Credits: Carry Minati Instagram
