After Maheep, Sonali Bendre's Throwback To Days Of "matching Lipstick & Outfit" Goes Viral

After Maheep Kapoor, Sonali Bendre took to her Instagram account to share a throwback moment from the 90s and the fashion trends. The video went viral and Maheep too could not keep herself from commenting. Here's what it is about.

Sonali Bendre posts old picture for #FlashbackFriday, Maheep Kapoor leaves a comment

On Sonali Bendre's Instagram, the actor posted a throwback video of herself from the 90s. The video had two pictures, most probably from some photoshoot. Sonali is seen dressed in a red polka-dot halter-neck outfit with matching red lipstick. Adding a caption to the post, she wrote, "The days of matching your lipstick with your outfit... #FlashbackFriday ðŸ™ˆðŸ˜‹♥ï¸ ...ðŸŽ¶: ð˜”ð˜¦ð˜®ð˜£ð˜¢ @memba.music". Take a look:

Many comments started pouring in on Sonali Bendre's Instagram video. Maheep Kapoor, who had her own throwback moment the other day, also left a comment on Sonali's video. Check the comments here:

Sonali Bendre on Instagram also posted about surviving cancer and holding on to hope. She used her philosophy to connect with the current situation of Coronavirus pandemic in the world. In the caption, she said that she had a "conversation" with ''Despair", but felt that if she gave into it "everything would be lost".

Further in the caption, Sonali Bendre said she 'kicked" Despair out the door and started hoping once again for better days. She also shared a few stories saying how these had given her hope and encouragement when she needed and asked her fans to share more stories with her if they have any. Take a look at the post:

Recently, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's wife and Sonam Kapoor's aunt also took to her Instagram to post a throwback picture from her debut film. Adding a caption to the post, she wrote, "When I had leading lady aspirations and luckily for Indian Cinema it was nipped in the bud! The only silver lining is my memory of LYCRA! Today my body has forgotten what that material feels like!ðŸ˜‰ #MajorThrowBack #Shivam". Take a look:

Comments poured in for Maheep Kapoor's post. Most of them were from the Kapoor family itself. Sonam's, comment, however, was the one that eared most hearts on the internet. Take a look:

Image credit: Sonali Bendre Instagram, Maheep Kapoor Instagram

