Kajol Invites Fans For A 'tea Chit-chat', Gets Interesting Queries In Reply

Amid lockdown, several Bollywood stars are spending time while interacting with fans and knowing about their quarantine period. Recently, actress Kajol shared a picture on her social media and invited her fans and followers for a chit chat over a cup of tea. She even asked her fans to come up with their ways of spending the quarantine at home by using the #ChaiAndGupshupWithKajol on Twitter.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress shared the post the micro-blogging site along with her vibrant picture. Holding a cup of tea and donning casuals, Kajol looked gorgeous in the picture which was clicked by none other than her son, Yug. While sharing the picture, the actress invited her fans for a quick tea time chit chat with several questions that might be revolving around their heads. She asked fans to pen down the questions related to the actress in their diary and have a cup of tea with the actress. She also wrote that she wants to know what her fans are up to in this lockdown.

Pencil me into your diary & come have a cup of tea with me. I want to know what you guys have been upto so use #ChaiAndGupshupWithKajol & lets chit-chat!



📸 Credits Yug pic.twitter.com/K9YXH8cKZc — Kajol (@itsKajolD) June 12, 2020

As soon as Kajol shared the picture on her social media, several fans bombarded the comment section with their requests and questions about her films, roles, and personal life. One of the users asked the actress with a question about her routine if COVID didn't exist. Another user asked the actress about her favourite snack with tea and favourite person to have tea with? A third user chimed in and asked about her plans post lockdown. Another user asked about her upcoming project on Netflix titled Tribhanga. They asked as to when they can get to see the much-awaited drama series.

I have been watching DDLJ and K3G!! You have the BEST comic timing!! Love you Kajol!! #ChaiAndGupshupWithKajol o — Upuli Jayasinghe (@UpulilovesDemi) June 12, 2020

Whats your Favourite Snack with tea and Favourite person to have tea with?#ChaiAndGupshupWithKajol — 𝙑𝙚𝙣𝙤𝙢 (@VenomVenin) June 12, 2020

What"s something you want your kids to learn? #ChaiAndGupshupWithKajol — Roopa_Kajol❤️ (@roopa_14sh) June 12, 2020

What is the first thing you plan to do once the lockdown is over? #ChaiAndGupshupWithKajol — Roopa_Kajol❤️ (@roopa_14sh) June 12, 2020

Sometime back, Kajol graced Kareena Kapoor Khan's show What Women Want, and spoke about "Motherhood," and shared her thoughts on parenting. Not just that, the Helicopter Eela actress actor also talked about how Ajay Devgn is as a father and the fact that he is wrongly perceived as a cool dad. Kareena Kapoor Khan turned host for a radio show which airs on Ishq 104.8 FM. Her talk show is about sharing stories and life experiences of successful women from different walks of life. Kajol too appeared on the popular show with her fierce and confident attitude. In the episode, both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol Devgn talked about motherhood and the concept of parenting. (Image credit: Instagram)

