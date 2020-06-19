Arjun Kapoor Shows Off His Brilliant Photography Skills With A Beautiful Sunset Picture

Even during the lockdown, Arjun Kapoor is still staying in touch with his massive fan following via social media. The actor often shares pictures of his day to day life on his Instagram page. Not all of Arjun Kapoor's photos are of himself and his friends. Sometimes, the actor shares images of beautiful sceneries to show off his impressive photography skills. Recently, Arjun Kapoor shared a gorgeous photo of a sunset on his social media.

Arjun Kapoor shares a stunning sunset photo on Instagram

Also Read | Ali Fazal's Mother Passes Away: Actor Pays Tribute With A Rare Photo Of His Mom Uzma

Above is the image that was recently shared by Arjun Kapoor on his official social media page. The image features a gorgeous sunset that is visible through a small circular window. An arrow-shaped grill perfectly aligns with the sun as it is setting into the horizon. Arjun Kapoor's fans adored this beautiful image and many netizens praised the actor's photography skills. For the caption of the image, Arjun Kapoor left behind a single sunset emoji.

Also Read | Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Visits Sushant Singh Rajput's Family In Patna

[Comments from Arjun Kapoor Instagram]

Arjun Kapoor's other recent Instagram posts

Arjun Kapoor recently started his own social media series during the lockdown. This series, titled Out of the Blue, aims to make people feel better during the pandemic. Arjun Kapoor co-hosts this new show alongside Ankush Sharma, and each episode has one special guest that talks about his/her life during the COVID-19 lockdown. The latest episode of Out of the Blue featured Star Sports Anchor Anant Tyagi and footballer Olivier Giroud.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Tees That Gave A Glimpse Into His Thoughts; See Pics

About a week ago, Arjun Kapoor also participated in Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo challenge. The challenge was a tongue twister that was used to promote Amitabh and Ayushmann Khurrana's film, Gulabo Sitabo, which released on Amazon Prime India on June 12, 2020. Arjun also congratulated Amitabh and Ayushmann on the release of their latest film.

Also Read | Union Min Ramdas Athawale Says 'boycott Chinese Food'; Celebs Have Interesting Reactions

A week ago, on June 9, 2020, Arjun Kapoor also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for his cousin Sonam Kapoor. He also shared an old picture of himself alongside Sonam. In the caption, Arjun Kapoor said that he missed the good old days when they could hug without a care in the world. He added that he always had Sonam Kapoor's back no matter what.

[Promo from Arjun Kapoor Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.