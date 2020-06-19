Last Updated:

Sushant Singh Rajput's Tees That Gave A Glimpse Into His Thoughts; See Pics

Sushant Singh Rajput was fond of cool t-shirts that had quirky slogans or just words that he associated with. Take a look at his quirky tees below.

Brandon Fernandes
sushant singh rajput

After Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise on June 14, 2020, the film fraternity and fans are still in shock. While the investigation into his death is ongoing, pictures of his t-shirts have surfaced where each graphic tee was reportedly showcasing his own thoughts and what are his likes and dislikes. They range from thought-provoking quotes to statement-tees to showing his love for science, physics, bikes, and much.

Savage

Sushant wore a royal blue t-shirt that read “Savage AF” and blue chinos. The actor also opted for black chinos, a watch, and a shoulder bag. Check out the post below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on

 

Dreamer

The actor donned a green and white stripe shirt along with a green sweatshirt that read as ‘Believe’. He also sported black denim and opted for white sneakers and well-gelled hair. Check out the post here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on

 

Savage again

In this t-shirt, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen sporting a black t-shirt that read as “**** Fame” and also sported black jeans. The actor completed the look with black shoes, a pair of watch, cap and a bag. Check out the picture below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on

 

The blame game

The Chhichhore actor sported a white sweatshirt that read “Blame it on my youth”. He also opted for a chain and well-gelled hair. Check out his post below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on

 

Thanks for nothing

The Kai Po Che actor sported printed black t-shirt that read “Thanks for nothing”. And also wore blue track pants. He completed the look with a cap, a face mask and flip flops. Check out the post below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on

 

ERROR 404

Sushant sported a printed black t-shirt that read as “Error and blue denim. He also completed the look with orange cap and white sneakers. Take a look below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on

 

Comfortably Single

The actor sported a black t-shirt that read “Comfortably Single”. The actor can also be seen giving some tough looks. Check out the post below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on

Reading past his bedtime

Sushant Singh sported a blue t-shirt that had a snoopy print and read as “I read past my bedtime.” Check out the post below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on

Intoxicated

The Dil Bechara actor opted for a black t-shirt that read “Intoxication” and blue jeans. He completed the look with black sneakers. Take a look below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on

