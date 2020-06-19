Union Min Ramdas Athawale says 'boycott Chinese food'; celebs have interesting reactions

The Anti-China sentiment is piling on after the face-off between Indian and Chinese Armies along the Line of Actual Control. The movement to ‘Boycott Chinese Products’ that had already gained momentum when the skirmishes started, intensified after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred at the Galwan valley. Amid traders’ bodies and film association demanding that the stars and businesses cut off all ties with China and Chinese nationals, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale suggested that restaurants selling Chinese food should be banned and that Chinese food should be boycotted.

Restaurants selling Chinese food should be banned. I appeal to people to boycott Chinese food: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale pic.twitter.com/PoY0Udfule — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

The statement did not receive the most favourable reactions and netizens had some fun-filled responses to it. Even the celebrities of the film industry had interesting takes. Vir Das, Hansal Mehta, Pritish Nandy, Jose Cavaco, Anjana Sukhani, RS Prasanna, Karan Anshuman, Assem Arrora were among who responded to their statement.

With Athawale’s ‘Go Corona Go’ dubstep going viral few weeks ago, one response was asking where the dubstep for this statement was. RS Prasanna quipped that ‘Chinese whispers’ first needed to be banned, while Vir Das jokingly hoped that a similar face-off happened with France, so one could take it out on French fries.

Many were not too pleased with the statement coming from a Union Minister. Anjana Sukhani pointed out that Chinee food was Indian essentially and that sellers were Indian.

Here are the reactions

This is our Union Minister https://t.co/uTaNzrWVH2 — Aseem Arrora (@aseem_arora) June 19, 2020

Adeii.



First ban Chinese whispers https://t.co/LTQ2MkqyJT — R S Prasanna (@rs_prasanna) June 18, 2020

I'm secretly hoping we go to war with France so I can watch this dude ask us to boycott Mc Donalds. #fries https://t.co/Hcqo25XgOM — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 18, 2020

That actually might end the hostilities. https://t.co/6NM5Yby9s3 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 18, 2020

Sir it's indian food just called Chinese for effect ..Chinese don't eat Indian Chinese food..do they know wats paneer chilly ? https://t.co/Off63lfS4K — anjana sukhani (@anjanasukhani) June 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the Confederation of All India Traders urged the stars of the film industry to refrain from promoting Chinese products. The Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees also released a statement hoping that stars disassociate from their collaboration with Chinese companies and employees.

@fwicemum a mother body of 32 crafts of the entertainment industry makes an appeal to its members not to participate or promote any #Chinese products or hire any technicians / actors from #China.

We hereby stand with our nation in its fight against our enemies. #IndiaChinaFaceOff pic.twitter.com/KJhDUd37Gt — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 18, 2020

