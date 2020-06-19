Last Updated:

Union Min Ramdas Athawale Says 'boycott Chinese Food'; Celebs Have Interesting Reactions

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale statement urging people to 'boycott Chinese food' after the LAC face-off led to celebrities tweeting interesting reactions.

Union Min Ramdas Athawale says 'boycott Chinese food'; celebs have interesting reactions

The Anti-China sentiment is piling on after the face-off between Indian and Chinese Armies along the Line of Actual Control. The movement to ‘Boycott Chinese Products’ that had already gained momentum when the skirmishes started, intensified after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred at the Galwan valley. Amid traders’ bodies and film association demanding that the stars and businesses cut off all ties with China and Chinese nationals, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale suggested that restaurants selling Chinese food should be banned and that Chinese food should be boycotted.

The statement did not receive the most favourable reactions and netizens had some fun-filled responses to it. Even the celebrities of the film industry had interesting takes. Vir Das, Hansal Mehta, Pritish Nandy, Jose Cavaco, Anjana Sukhani, RS Prasanna, Karan Anshuman, Assem Arrora were among who responded to their statement.

With Athawale’s ‘Go Corona Go’ dubstep going viral few weeks ago, one response was asking where the dubstep for this statement was. RS Prasanna quipped that ‘Chinese whispers’ first needed to be banned, while Vir Das jokingly hoped that a similar face-off happened with France, so one could take it out on French fries.

Many were not too pleased with the statement coming from a Union Minister. Anjana Sukhani pointed out that Chinee food was Indian essentially and that sellers were Indian.

Meanwhile,  the Confederation of All India Traders urged the stars of the film industry to refrain from promoting Chinese products. The Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees also released a statement hoping that stars disassociate from their collaboration with Chinese companies and employees.

