Arjun Kapoor Invites Virtual Dates To Raise Funds For Daily Wage Workers Amid Lockdown

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has collaborated with his sister Anshula Kapoor, who is the founder of the online celebrity fundraising platform Fankind, to raise funds for the daily wage earners amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor has also joined hands with the GiveIndia Foundation and announced in a video through his social media account that he will be going on a virtual date with a selected few who donate generously for the cause of relief to the labourers and wage earners.

Arjun Kapoor has captioned the post, "Would you like to video chat & have dinner with me this Saturday?" as he has invited his fans to help provide relief for their favourite 'chaatwala', 'construction workers', 'coolies', 'dhobi', 'rickshaw drivers' who cannot earn money amid lockdown.

Earlier on Monday, Arjun Kapoor also announced his pledge to contribute to the relief of the daily wage workers and others in need. He posted a long note through his Instagram account and listed the organizations to which he has pledged to support during the coronavirus crisis. As he said that we can fight the COVId-19 pandemic only when we stand united, he also urged his followers to come forward and help as much as they can.

What's next for Arjun Kapoor?

The Bollywood actor was last seen onscreen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama film Panipat along with Housefull actor Kriti Sanon. Arjun Kapoor will be seen next in Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. The film was scheduled to release on March 20, 2020, but has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up until the lockdown, Arjun Kapoor had been working on Kaashvie Nair's film tentatively titled Chale Chalo along with De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh.

