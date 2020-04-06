The Debate
Arjun Kapoor Is Obsessed With New York Yankees; See Pics Inside

Bollywood News

Arjun Kapoor is quite active on social media. Here are his photos showing his obsession with the New York Yankees that you must check out.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is known for his acting finesse, impeccable sartorial choices and raw magnetism. He marked his acting debut with Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra and there was no looking back since then. Kapoor appeared in numerous flicks including Panipat, Half Girlfriend, 2 States, Mubarakan, and Gunday, to name a few. Most of them emerged successfully at the box office. 

Arjun Kapoor is quite active on social media. He keeps sharing his incredible photos and videos to engage with his followers and fans. Therefore, we have compiled Kapoor’s photos in which he is sporting New York Yankees cap with sheer grace. Have a look. 

Arjun Kapoor’s photos while sporting New York Yankees cap

1. A monochrome photo 

Arjun Kapoor is rocking in this monochrome photo. He has donned a casual tee with pants. Along with his outfit, he is sporting a New York Yankees cap, with which he has hidden his face. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

2. A post for New York 

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is expressing gratitude to New York for an amazing trip. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

3. Who wore it better?

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora posted a picture in the New York Yankees cap on their respective Instagram pages. Both of them are twinning in similar neon outfits in the photos. Have a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Also read: Arjun Kapoor & Kartik Aaryan Share Throwback Pics; Their Hair Catches Netizens' Attention

Also read: Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor's Dating Timeline Proves They've Come A Long Way

4. India’s Most Wanted 

During the promotions of his new flick India’s Most Wanted in New Delhi, Kapoor posted a picture in a casual outfit. He was also sporting his favourite New York Yankees cap. Have a look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Also read: Arjun Kapoor Wishes His ‘dancing Partner’ Belated Birthday With A Chubby Throwback Pic

Also read: Arjun Kapoor & Jacqueline Fernandez Poke Fun At Vicky Kaushal As He Cleans His Fan; Watch

 

 

First Published:
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

