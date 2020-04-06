Arjun Kapoor Is Obsessed With New York Yankees; See Pics Inside

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is known for his acting finesse, impeccable sartorial choices and raw magnetism. He marked his acting debut with Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra and there was no looking back since then. Kapoor appeared in numerous flicks including Panipat, Half Girlfriend, 2 States, Mubarakan, and Gunday, to name a few. Most of them emerged successfully at the box office.

Arjun Kapoor is quite active on social media. He keeps sharing his incredible photos and videos to engage with his followers and fans. Therefore, we have compiled Kapoor’s photos in which he is sporting New York Yankees cap with sheer grace. Have a look.

Arjun Kapoor’s photos while sporting New York Yankees cap

1. A monochrome photo

Arjun Kapoor is rocking in this monochrome photo. He has donned a casual tee with pants. Along with his outfit, he is sporting a New York Yankees cap, with which he has hidden his face.

2. A post for New York

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is expressing gratitude to New York for an amazing trip.

3. Who wore it better?

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora posted a picture in the New York Yankees cap on their respective Instagram pages. Both of them are twinning in similar neon outfits in the photos. Have a look.

4. India’s Most Wanted

During the promotions of his new flick India’s Most Wanted in New Delhi, Kapoor posted a picture in a casual outfit. He was also sporting his favourite New York Yankees cap. Have a look.

