Arjun Kapoor Is Shelling Out Major Fashion Goals In Traditional Kurtas; See Pics

Bollywood News

Arjun Kapoor rocks every look from traditional, sporty to formal ones. We have compiled some of Kapoor's best looks in traditional Kurtas you must check out.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is shelling out major fashion goals these days. From rocking the quirky casual looks to formal ensembles, the Half Girlfriend actor’s style game is always on point. Kapoor flaunts traditional outfits with sheer royalty, thanks to his impeccable sartorial choices. Below, we have compiled some of his regal looks in ethnic Kurta-

Here are Arjun Kapoor’s best pictures in Kurta and Sherwani

 

1. Arjun Kapoor is giving the strong traditional flavours with this velvety traditional ensemble 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 

2. The Mubarakan actor’s majestic look in royal colours 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Also read: Arjun Kapoor's Travel Pictures That Will Keep You Scrolling For More

3. Slaying the purple shade with sheer grace 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 

4. A fusion of traditional wear with sports shoes and loads of swag 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 

5. Arjun Kapoor has paired a royal kurta from the Bubber Couture and a similar shaded trench coat

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Also read: Arjun Kapoor Is A Master Of Crisp, Witty Captions; These Instagram Posts Are Proof

6. A monotone ensemble outfit by Antar Agni 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 

7. The Namaste England actor is all prepped up for the Diwali celebrations 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 

8. A printed white Kurta for Diwali celebrations with family 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Also read: Arjun Kapoor's Pictures That Show He Looks Dapper In Formal Outfits, See Pics

Also read: Arjun Kapoor Is A Hoarder Of Classy Jackets These Pictures Are Proof

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

