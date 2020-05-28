Arjun Kapoor Thanks 'Summers Ki Santa Claus' Katrina Kaif For Tempting Gift

After Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor hilariously teased his friend Katrina Kaif with a picture of mango and spoke about the onset of the season, the latter gave a beautiful surprise in return to Arjun. Recently, Arjun shared a picture on social media where he was gifted a basket full of Mango slice bottles by none other than Katrina. The actor in return to this gesture asked her whether she is “summer Santa-Claus”?

Arjun Kapoor receives a tempting gift from Katrina Kaif

The Ki and Ka actor took to his Instagram story where he shared the picture of the beautiful gift that he received from the Bharat actress. The gift was a ‘peti’ full of mango slice bottles that Katrina had spent especially for the star after she was hinted by the star. Apart from the basket, Arjun also showed the letter that was sent by Katrina along with the gift. In the letter, Katrina wrote that like she used to say that ‘patience pays rich dividends’ similarly she wished that the actor enjoys the season at home with her family with the “Aamkipeti.” Arjun while sharing the picture thanked the actress for this beautiful gesture and also jokingly asked her whether she is “summer Santa-Claus” or not?

Sometime back, the actor was in a fun mood when he nudged the actress on social media with a ripe mango picture and then quipped about the Welcome actor's chemistry with mangoes as seen in the Slice ad. He later asked Katrina to organize some slices for him with the onset of the season.

Fans have been seeing Arjun Kapoor's goofy side on social media even more amid the lockdown. Arjun goes on to share quirky updates and often leaves funny comments on his friends’ posts too. He recently shared some hilarious videos on social media through his account giving them a lockdown twist and making his fans laugh out loud.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen onscreen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama film Panipat along with Housefull 4 actor Kriti Sanon. He will be seen next in Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra.

