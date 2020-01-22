Arjun Kapoor & Maniesh Paul's Hilarious Pun-intended Banter Has A Funny Batman Twist

Maniesh Paul is making headlines again for his witty banters. He is also making news for his talk show Movie Masti with Manish Paul. Recently, the actor took to his official social media handle to post a meme, and Arjun Kapoor was a part of it. Read on to know more about the whole story.

Arjun Kapoor and Maniesh Paul’s hilarious banter has a Batman twist

Maniesh Paul took to his Instagram story section to post a meme of a hilarious banter which had a Batman twist. He posted this on January 22, 2020, and fans felt it was hilarious. It was a screengrab from the 2008 superhero film The Dark Knight. This was turned into a pun-type meme, which read, “Dekh meri BATMAN le”, to which the response was “Nahi manunga teri baat, JOKER na hai kar le.” Arjun Kapoor added the same to his Instagram too, and said that he and Paul can play ‘Dumb and Dumber.’ Paul accepted this and asked who among the two is the ‘dumber’ one. Here is a photo of the banter between the two Bollywood celebrities.

For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen on the set of Maniesh Paul’s talk show. The show premiered in 2019, and it has garnered positive response from the fans of the actor and comedian. Currently, Arjun Kapoor is set for the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which is an upcoming dark comedy flick. It is in the post-production phase and is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. It will feature Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film follows the story of a man and woman who represent two completely different cultures. It will also feature Pankaj Tripathi as Kartaar Singh, Archana Puran Singh as Paramjeet Kaur, Kanwaljeet Singh as Vrijesh Dahiya, and Neena Gupta as Mausi Ji.

