Halsey's First Love Song Ever Was Written For THIS Person; Check Details

Halsey recently opened up about her past relationship with Dominic Richard Harrison, who is also known by the stage name Yungblud. Halsey made a revelation about one of her songs, and its relation with Yungblud, and it broke the internet. Read on to know more about the whole story.

Halsey’s first love song and the person behind it

The 25-year-old artist recently opened up about her past relationship with Yungblud. According to the reports, their romance started fading back in the month of September, so the two decided to go their separate ways. Halsey took to her social media handles to break the news and spoke briefly about it. But only recently the singer revealed how her ex-boyfriend was responsible for a few of her songs. In a podcast, the artist revealed that she was dating ‘’Dom”, referring to Yungblud, and said not Dominic Fike. She went on to say that she was really happy with her life.

She was thinking about the night that the two met while writing the song because she had told the story so many times. She continued saying that every time she'd tell the story, it got better and romantic. And she felt that this needs to be told to everyone out there. She then felt like she needs to write a love song about her bond with Yungblud, and felt that she must do it since she had never written a long song before. She added, “not one without a punchline.”

Talking about having a positive attitude, the artist said that she definitely has had a lot of experience that she thinks probably would have hardened some people or made them really jaded. And one of the best qualities about her is that no matter what happens, she will always try to see the best in people.

