Sonam Kapoor-Rhea Kapoor's Luxury Cars And Fashion Brands; Here's Their Combined Net-Worth

The Kapoor family is one of the most popular families in Bollywood. There are two Kapoor houses currently active in Bollywood. One of them is Raj Kapoor’s family and the other Kapoor family is Anil Kapoor’s family.

Sonam Kapoor, daughter of Anil Kapoor, is one of the new-age actors of Bollywood. She shares a great bond with her family, and especially with her sister Rhea Kapoor. Collectively, the two have a huge net worth and several assets, which include luxury cars, houses, and fashion brands. Read on to know more about the collective net worth of the two sisters.

Sonam and Rhea Kapoor combined net worth

Sonam Kapoor is not only known for her films but is also known for her collection of luxury cars. Along with her sister, Rhea Kapoor, she owns a grand fleet of vehicles. These supercars include Mercedes Benz S400, which is priced at 1.28 Crore; Mercedes Maybach S500 which is prices at ₹10 crores. Their collection also includes Audi A8L, Mercedes Benz S Class, Lamborghini Gallardo, and a Land Rover Range Rover Sport which are worth 6 crores approximately. Sonam Kapoor also made the news recently, when she was willing to sell her Mumbai apartment, as she wanted to shift to London.

Sonam Kapoor also owns a fashion brand named Bhane, which she co-owns with her husband. Her sister, Rhea Kapoor also owns a fashion brand, and it is called Rheson. This leads to speculations that Sonam Kapoor’s net worth, as of 2020, is 2.44 thousand dollars. The actor also charges ₹2-3 crores per film. Thus, the combined net worth of the two sisters is approximately around 4.5 thousand dollars as of January 2020.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 rom-com Zoya Factor. It featured Dulquer Salman in the lead role. The film did well at the Box-Office in India. Fans of the actor are eager to see her dominate Box-offices all over the globe in 2020.

