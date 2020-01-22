Sara Ali Khan Reveals Her Childhood Nickname And The Reason Is Adorable

Sara Ali Khan, after graduating from the Columbia University, went on to make her Bollywood acting debut with Abhishekh Kapoor directorial film Kedarnath. The same year she appeared in the Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba, for which she received great fame and critical appreciation. Both movies were commercial success, and Khan was well established with these films. Recently, the actor was seen answering some personal questions about her, and her response was adorable and witty. She also told the fans about her childhood nickname and the reason behind this. Read on to know more about the whole story.

Sara Ali Khan’s childhood nickname and the adorable reason behind it

On January 21, 2020, the official social media handle of Filmfare India posted a video featuring Sara Ali Khan. In the video, the Simmba actor was seen answering some personal questions about her life. In the interview, she was asked about what her childhood or school time nickname was, and her answer was adorable. In this rapid-fire round video, Sara Ali Khan stated that her childhood nickname was “Som”. She went on to say that when she was young she could not pronounce the word ‘small’. So instead of saying big and small, Sara Ali Khan would say big and “som”. Here is the Twitter post by the official handle of Filmfare India.

Watch #SaraAliKhan spill the tea in this rapid fire round with #Filmfare. pic.twitter.com/U69qyeIaOV — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 21, 2020

When the actor was asked about her naughty childhood memory, the actor said that she once threw a bottle of ‘Fevicol’ on the fan, and it broke. The whole house was filled with 'Fevicol'. When the actor was asked if she has a favourite body part, the actor said that yes, she does have one. She then said that she did not know that she also has to reveal it, and then went on to change her answer and said her collarbones are her favourites. Fans loved seeing their favourite actor and enjoyed her ‘witty’ responses, which was evident from all the comments that soon started flooding social media.

