Arjun Kapoor's Most Critically Acclaimed Movies You Must Check Out

Arjun Kapoor is widely considered to be one of the most popular contemporary Bollywood actors. He has a number of critically acclaimed movies in his kitty and promises to deliver more great films. Arjun Kapoor's movies like Ishaqzaade, Gunday, 2 States and more have not only earned him fans across the country but several awards too. Listed below are some of Arjun Kapoor's most critically acclaimed movies that you must watch:

Arjun Kapoor's most critically acclaimed movies

1) Ishaqzaade

Ishaqzaade was Arjun Kapoor's first film and also the film that garnered him immense praise and awards. He starred in this film alongside actress Parineeti Chopra. The film was directed by Habib Faisal and came out in 2012. It is a romantic comedy and many critics had high expectations from this film. Among many other awards, Kapoor also won Screen Awards, Most Promising Newcomer – Male.

2) 2 States

This is another popular film starring Arjun Kapoor. The film is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel with the same title. It is a romantic tale of two lovers who try and convince their parents for their marriage. Arjun is seen romancing Alia Bhatt and their chemistry garnered them many fans. The film was directed by Abhishek Verman. Arjun Kapoor won the BIG Star Entertainment Awards, Most Entertaining Actor in a Romantic Film, among many other awards.

3) Gunday

This is another film starring Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles. This film too like others won Arjun many awards. The film's intense scenes and music won the hearts of the audience. The movie was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Arjun Kapoor won the Screen Awards and the BIG Star Entertainment Awards for this film.

