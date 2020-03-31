Arjun Kapoor's Cute Throwback Pic With Anshula Will Make Your Quarantine Day Brighter

Arjun Kapoor is spending his quarantine days with sister Anshula Kapoor. The actor shared a cute throwback on his Instagram. He shared a picture of his younger self holding little Anshula on his lap.

In the caption of the post, Arjun Kapoor shared that he has been isolating together with Anshula since the year 1990. In brackets, Arjun addressed how he has a car painted on her cupboard. He asked his fans to not question him about it. The two seem to be spending time together in coronavirus quarantine. Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula is an entrepreneur as well as a theatre actor.

Arjun Kapoor also shared a boomerang of his dog Maximus. The actor's dog Maximus is a bulldog. Kapoor wished his fans a good morning and also wished them a happy Monday from himself and his dog. He called his dog 'The Sexy Beast'. He joked about how Maximus does not move a lot so he moved him in post-production of the photo. He also used the hashtag 'the chronicles of max'

The actor has been entertaining his fans through his social media since the time a nationwide lockdown was announced. He added a black and white selfie in his Instagram story. Arjun Kapoor can be seen shirtless and is showing off his back muscles.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the movie Panipat. The actor was all set to release his next Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, but its release was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie stars Parineeti Chopra as well and is directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

