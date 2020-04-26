Arjun Kapoor Misses Grandma Nirmal Kapoor, Awaits 'long Slow Sunday Lunch' With Family

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been under self-isolation at his residence in Mumbai with his sister Anshula Kapoor, but away from the extended family that he would often spend his Sundays with. Taking to his social media account, the Panipat actor shared a throwback photo of his grandparents Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor and spoke fondly about his 'dadu and dadi'. The actor mourned the death of his grandfather right before his Bollywood debut in 2012 and wished he'd seen him 'make a mark in the profession'.

Have a look:

Read | Arjun Kapoor gets candid about issues he faced before making his Bollywood debut

Through the caption, Arjun Kapoor shared, "My dadu & dadi. I grew up with them in a joint family unfortunately my grand dad passed away just before I became an actor he couldn’t see me make a mark in the profession when the toiled to give our family our foundation. My dadi (she’s on insta btw 😉 @nirmalkapoorbombay) who is too cool is hail hearty and lives in our family home about 5kms from where I stay but I can’t see her for her own health."

Read | Arjun Kapoor shares a lockdown advice by Kareena Kapoor Khan with a hilarious twist

Wishing everyone a Happy Sunday while under lockdown with their families, the Gunday actor revealed that the reason for posting his grandparents' pic was that he had been missing his grandma and the 'long slow Sunday lunch'.

Read | Arjun Kapoor calls Varun Dhawan 'husband material' as he wishes him on his birthday

What's next for Arjun Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor will be seen sharing the silver screen alongside Parineeti Chopra in the film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The film was supposed to release on March 20, 2020, but due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the release date has been delayed. The makers of the film also issued a statement revealing the same.

Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time. — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 14, 2020

Read | Arjun Kapoor shares his state of mind through hilarious 'Hera Pheri' memes; See here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.