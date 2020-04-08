Arjun Kapoor’s Memorable Action-thrillers You Must Check Out

Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut with Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra. Since then, the actor has been a part of various hit films like Gunday, 2 States, Ki & Ka, Mubarakan, Panipat, etc. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar that has been postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. With all that said now, here are some of the best action-thriller flicks that Arjun Kapoor has starred in.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora Wonders What To Do Next Amid Self-quarantine, Arjun Kapoor Has An Apt Answer

Arjun Kapoor’s action-thriller films

1. Aurangzeb (2013)

Aurangzeb featured Arjun Kapoor along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sashaa Agha, Jackie Shroff, Rishi Kapoor and Amrita Singh. The film traced the story of the chase of a gangster by a policeman. Arjun Kapoor donned a dual role in the film; he played both Ajay and Vishal Singh in the film. The film was declared an average hit at the box office.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor's Movies On Netflix You Can Add To Your Watchlist

2. Gunday (2014)

Arjun Kapoor starred alongside Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in this Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial. The film showcased the story of two best friends who fall in love with the same woman leading to rivalry and misunderstandings between the two. The film was a huge hit at the box office and turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

3. Tevar (2015)

Arjun Kapoor donned the role of Ghanshyam Shukla aka Pintoo in the film. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Manoj Bajpayee and Gunjan Malhotra in pivotal roles. The film was a remake of the hit Telugu film, Okkadu that starred Mahesh Babu and Bhumika Chawla. Tevar was received with mixed reviews by critics and turned out to have an average run at the box office.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor's Movies Released In 2019 And Their Box-office Collection

4. India's Most Wanted (2019)

India's Most Wanted focuses on the story of tracking down a terrorist who is on a secret mission that will lead to the destruction. Many even claim that the film was inspired by several real-life events. India's Most Wanted starred Arjun Kapoor, Sudev Nair, Rajesh Sharma and Shantilal Mukherjee in major roles. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor’s Net Worth Is This Much After His Recent Films; Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.