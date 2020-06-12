Arjun Kapoor Mourns The Death Of Friend's Helper, Says 'we Exchanged A Sense Of Belonging'

Arjun Kapoor recently shared a post on social media while paying tribute to his photographer friend Rohan Shrestha’s personal help Vijay Pawar. Arjun shared a lengthy post by his friend and condoled the death of Pawar whom he considered a personal loss. The actor while paying tribute wrote that he has no personal strings attached to Pawar, yet he had a sense of belonging with him.

Arjun Kapoor mourns the loss of Vijay Pawar

Arjun shared his tribute on his Instagram story while mourning the loss of Vijay Pawar. Arjun wrote that this man has made him shine and his friend’s work shine even brighter. He confessed that he never spoke with Pawar, but he always smiled and they both exchanged a sense of belonging in this world of flashes. The 2 States actor wrote that in a single flash, the person whom he did not know but somehow knew has left for his heavenly abode. At last, he felt bad for his friend Rohan who lost something precious and confessed that even he fee so that he has lost someone so dear to him.

Celebrity photographer, Rohan penned a lengthy post on his Instagram page while mentioning the place of Pawar in his heart. Rohan shared a monochrome picture of his employee and wrote that when he was two years old, Pawar came into his life and served his father for almost two decades.

He called Vijay his guiding light since he began his career in 2009. Rohan wrote that he helped him through everything; from answering every single question to addressing his doubts and even helping him with lights and frames. The photographer confessed that his knowledge in every field was top notch. In the post, Rohan called Vijay as the most “unshakeable, loyal, dedicated person.”

Scores of other stars also poured in their tribute for Vijay in the comment section. Tiger Shroff was the first one to condole the death of the helper. Tiger consoled the photographer with his words and wrote that Vijay will be happy and healthy watching Rohan from wherever he is. Mrunal Thakur who felt sorry for such a huge loss for Rohan prayed for the departed soul and offered strength to the photographer. Athiya Shetty also paid her tribute and wrote, “I am so sorry,” with a heart-broken emoticon.

(Image credit: Instagram)

