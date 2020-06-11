Arjun Kapoor Puzzled If He Should Grow Or Not Grow His Beard; Flaunts His Jawline

Arjun Kapoor, who is known for amusing social media activities, shared a boomerang in the wee hours of the day. As seen in the clip, Arjun Kapoor flaunts his jawline and expresses his confused state of mind by saying, "To grow or not to grow. That is the question." Arjun plays around his stubble in the video.

By the looks of it, the Panipat actor poses for the clip in his living room. Kapoor has also ditched his shirt for the same. Check out a glimpse of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story here.

On Wednesday night, Arjun Kapoor also shared a hilarious video of a toddler strolling through a supermarket on a shopping cart who seems to be drooling, looking at the surroundings. Arjun wrote in the caption, "Me when I’ll finally step out". Not only fans but popular faces from the industry also dropped laughter emoticons on the post. Tahira Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Ayesha Shroff, Amy Jackson, amongst others commented on Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post.

Meanwhile, on Sonam Kapoor's birthday, Arjun Kapoor treated fans with an endearing throwback picture of the two and his heartfelt note for the Veere Di Wedding actor is too cute to miss. For Sonam Kapoor, Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor !!! Miss the good old days where we hugged without a care in the world... but always know hugs or no hugs I got ur back." Take a look at the duo's pic here.

What's next for Arjun Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor last graced the silver screen with Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial, Panipat, alongside Kriti Sanon. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming flick, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Parineeti Chopra. He will be seen essaying the role of Haryanvi Police Officer Pinky Dahiya. And Parineeti Chopra will be seen playing the character of Sandeep Kaur in the film.

The film was slated to release on March 20. However, Yash Raj Films made an official announcement through their social media handles on March 14 and announced, "We have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time."

