Arjun Kapoor Reminisces Childhood Memories With Friends, Shares Throwback Picture

Amid lockdown, several Bollywood stars are sharing old memories with fans to recall some fun moments. Recently, star Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback picture on social media where he can be seen striking a pose with his childhood friends. In the picture, a chubby little Arjun from his childhood days can be seen all smiles with her sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and other friends.

Arjun Kapoor shares childhood picture with friends

The actor shared the post which was uploaded by his friend and ace fashion designer Kunal Rawal on his Instagram stories. In the post, Arjun can be seen wearing shorts and long shirt while posing with sister Sonam along with friends Seema, Sunil Sewhani, Tarun Bohra, Avinash Kriplani and many more. Apart from Arjun, a young and beautiful Sonam can be seen hiding behind her friend Seema while posing for the picture. The actor captioned the picture as “some serious throwback.” Even the Neerja actress shared the same picture on her Instagram story to recapitulate old fond memories of childhood days.

The Ki and Ka actor, who is known for amusing social media activities, shared a boomerang in the wee hours of the day. As seen in the clip, Arjun Kapoor flaunts his jawline and expresses his confused state of mind by saying, "To grow or not to grow. That is the question." Arjun plays around his stubble in the video. By the looks of it, the Panipat actor poses for the clip in his living room. Kapoor has also ditched his shirt for the same.

Arjun's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun Kapoor last graced the silver screen with Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial, Panipat, alongside Kriti Sanon. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming flick, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Parineeti Chopra. He will be seen essaying the role of Haryanvi Police Officer Pinky Dahiya. And Parineeti Chopra will be seen playing the character of Sandeep Kaur in the film.

The film was slated to release on March 20. However, Yash Raj Films made an official announcement through their social media handles on March 14 and announced, "We have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time."

