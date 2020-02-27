'Finding Fanny' Deleted Scenes You Must Check Out Right Away

Arjun Kapoor is widely noted for his acclaimed performances in various Bollywood flicks. One of his films that is quite underrated is Finding Fanny. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and is directed by Homi Adajania. Finding Fanny during its release was hugely promoted by Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Listed below are some of the best Arjun Kapoor deleted scenes from the film, Finding Fanny.

Arjun Kapoor deleted scenes from the film, Finding Fanny

1) The memorial

This is one of the deleted scenes from the film, Finding Fanny. In this scene, we see Arjun Kapoor as Savio complaining about his father's photograph. The scene takes a funny note as Savio gets drunk and the memorial gets messy. Fanny and Savio later are seen engrossed in conversation. The scene also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor in prominent roles.

2) Ferdie and Savio's conversation

In this scene, Ferdie stops Savio from drinking at his father's memorial. The scene takes on a funny note as Ferdie himself starts drinking. Humour escalates at the memorial when Ferdie and Savio start creating noise. The scene is noted for its hilarious tone and memorable performances.

Arjun Kapoor's Finding Fanny did not do so well at the box office but Kapoor's fans loved the film. Arjun Kapoor also posted a picture a while ago on his social media of the film completing four years. After Finding Fanny, Kapoor has picked up some diverse roles in films like Panipat, Ki and Ka, Gunday, 2 States and many more.

