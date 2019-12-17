'Panipat' Box Office Collection Day 10: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Film Falls Flat

Ashutosh Gowariker, who has delivered several successful historical films throughout his career, has made his comeback in Bollywood with Panipat after three years. Panipat: The Great Betrayal is a story of the lust for power and position, resulting in a gruesome battle between the Marathas and the Afghan invaders. The plot of the movie is traced back to the 1760s when the Third battle of Panipat was fought. Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat also stars actors like Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl in prominent roles. The movie marks the duo’s second association onscreen. While Panipat had taken off to a great start in its opening day, it seems like the film has come to an end of its run angle. Here are the details about Panipat’s box office collection.

'Panipat: The Great Betrayal' box office collection

Released on December 6, Panipat raked in an impressive amount of ₹4.12 crores on its opening day, recording a decent number. The historical drama had recorded a whopping ₹18 crores within just three days of its release. However, seems like the success streak of Panipat is now coming to an end, as the film recently raked in a business of ₹69 lakhs on Friday. As per the latest box office reports, Panipat, in total, has raked in ₹34.65 crores in India and ₹8.12 crore overseas. The film has a worldwide gross collection of ₹42.77 crores. Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweets:

#Panipat has clearly underperformed, despite improvement on [second] Sat and Sun... #Mumbai circuit contributes mainly [45 lacs, 83 lacs, 94 lacs in Weekend 2]... Remaining circuits very poor... [Week 2] Fri 69 lakhs, Sat 1.26 cr, Sun 1.48 cr. Total: ₹ 29.11 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2019

#Panipat gathers momentum on [second] Sat... #Mumbai circuit [Week 2: Fri 45 lakhs, Sat 83 lakhs] dominates, continues to contribute mainly... [Week 2] Fri 69 lakhs, Sat 1.26 cr. Total: ₹ 27.63 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 15, 2019

#Panipat nosedives on Day 8 [second Fri]... Reducing the run time hasn’t helped... [Week 2] Fri 69 lakhs. Total: ₹ 26.37 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 14, 2019

#Panipat is an epic disappointment... Was best in #Maharashtra, but the biz fell flat on weekdays... North and East put up shockingly low numbers... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr, Mon 2.59 cr, Tue 2.21 cr, Wed 1.70 cr, Thu 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 25.68 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2019

