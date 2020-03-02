A Look At The Awards And Nominations That Arjun Kapoor Has Received In His Career So Far

Arjun Kapoor has portrayed various characters ranging from periodic dramas to novel adaptations throughout his career. The actor has grown steadily in the Indian film industry while playing several dynamic roles. Kapoor’s debut film Ishaqzaade with actor Parineeti Chopra allowed him to step into Bollywood, and went on to star in various films like Aurangzeb, Mubarakan, 2 States, and so forth.

The actor has also won various awards and has been nominated for a few. He took home the Zee Cine Award for Best Debut for the movie Ishaqzaade. Let’s take a look at the awards won by the actor, along with his various nominations for awards.

Arjun Kapoor Nominations

Ishaqzaade

The actor has received eight nominations for the film Ishaqzaade, which he co-starred in alongside Parineeti Chopra. He was nominated for Bhaskar Bollywood Awards Fresh Entry of the Year.

Kapoor was also nominated for the People's Choice Awards India's Favourite Debut Actor. He also got the nomination for Screen Awards' Most Promising Newcomer. He was also nominated for IIFA's Male Debut.

2 States

For the movie 2 States, he was nominated by Stardust Awards for Best Actor. He had another nomination for the film which was by BIG Star Entertainment Awards for the Most Entertaining Actor in a Romantic Film.

Kapoor was also nominated by IIFA Awards for the Best Actor. He also made the nomination for Best Actor by Screen Awards.

Arjun Kapoor Awards:

Arjun Kapoor has won the BIG Star Entertainment Awards Most Entertaining Actor in an Action Film. He has also won the Stardust Awards Superstar of Tomorrow.

Along with these, the actor won Zee Cine Awards Best Male Debut for the film, Ishaqzaade. He even won the BIG Star Entertainment Awards Most Entertaining Actor in Debut. His other wins include the Stardust Award for Jodi of the Year.

Image Credit: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

