Arjun Kapoor Celebrates 3 Years Of 'Mubarakan', Says He Misses Dancing On 'Hawa Hawa' Song

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan starred Arjun Kapoor, Illeana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty in the lead roles. The film released in 2017 and received mixed reviews from the critics. Arjun Kapoor played a double role in the film. The film released on July 28 and has completed 3 years. To celebrate 3 years of the film Mubarakan, Arjun Kapoor shared a dance rehearsal video on his Instagram account, check it out.

Arjun Kapoor celebrates 3 years of Mubarakan with this dance video

Source: Arjun Kapoor's Instagram

Arjun Kapoor shared this video from the sets of his film Mubarakan while he shooting for the song Hawa Hawa. He shared that he was scrolling through his phone when he found this video and thought of sharing it on the occasion of the film completing 3 years. The actor was seen dancing to the tunes of Hawa Hawa along with a large group of dancers. He also tagged his co-stars from the film, including Anil Kapoor, Illeana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty and said that he missed dancing on this.

Have a look at the song here:

The Hawa Hawa song features Arjun Kapoor and Illeana D'cruz. It is one of the most popular songs from the film. The Hawa Hawa song was sung by Mika Singh and Prakriti Kakar. The song featuring Arjun and Illeana has nearly 277M views on YouTube. The song is a remake of the original Hawa Hawa song sung by Haasan Jahangir.

Mubarakan Cast

Mubarakan explored the story of Karan and Charan who fall in love with two different girls. They seek the help of their uncle to get married. Arjun Kapoor played the role of Karan and Charan. Illeana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty were seen as the two girls Arjun Kapoor falls in love with. Actor Anil Kapoor was seen as Arjun Kapoor's uncle, which is also is in real life.

Speaking about his character in the film, during an interview Arjun Kapoor mentioned that it was one of the most difficult on-screen characters to play. He also said that it was a different experience playing the role and he enjoyed his time on sets, but it was also exhausting.

