Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Deepika Padukone Carry Quirky Handbags With Style; See Pics

Bollywood fashion icons often spend a whopping amount on their handbags. Over the years, fans have witnessed several actors who have set new trends when it comes to styling their looks with fashionable handbags. Be it quirky or exclusive, here is a collection of few Bollywood stars who have made fans go gaga over their handbags.

Janhvi Kapoor – SpongeBob Bags

Be it stepping out for gym or casually strolling, Janhvi Kapoor and her SpongeBob bag appear to be inseparable. The Dhadak actor’s love for the cartoon character SpongeBob is quite visible. Take a look at her rocking donning her adorable SpongeBob bags here:

Alia Bhatt – Kitty Bags

When it comes to bags, the Capresse girl Alia Bhatt has impressed the fashion police with her wide range of accessory collection. Speaking of which, the one thing that she has made headlines on several occasions are her Kitty Bags. Alia’s kitty bags come it different colours, be it blue or yellow. These adorable bags aptly compliment her cute nature.

Kareena Kapoor – Quirky Clutches

Kareena Kapoor is famous among her fans for accessorising her look with quirky clutches. She was snapped sporting several clutches that had inspiring words or sentences imprinted on them. Be it her ‘#Guts’ or ‘I FEEL LOVE’ clutch, the Bollywood diva has shown fans that a simple accessory can make someone stand out from the crowd.

Anushka Sharma – Peppy Bags

Anushka Sharma is one fashion icon who is known to accessorise her looks with peppy bags that comes in various colours and shapes. Be it a sling bag or a clutch, Anushka aptly knows how to style them. Check out some of her peppy bags here:

Deepika Padukone – Designer Bags

Deepika Padukone’s fashion statement is hailed by fans. Be it her airport or desi look, she can pull off anything with grace and ease. She is one fashionista who also focuses on her accessories and not just her clothes. She reportedly has a range of expensive & designer handbags. Have a look at some of them here:

