Arjun Kapoor Is A Nature-lover And These Pics Are Proof

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been impressing his critics and fans ever since his debut flick Ishaqzaade, which also features Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. He managed to sweep the audience off their feet with his incredible performance and there was no looking back since then. Besides Kapoor’s acting finesse, he is known for his rustic look, raw magnetism and charm. He dons every role with sheer grace and stuns everyone with his realistic portrayal of characters.

Arjun Kapoor is quite active on social media and graces his official Instagram page with vivid photos. He posts fashionable snaps solo or with his co-stars, family members or while vacationing. Therefore, we have compiled some of his best pictures that showcase his love for nature:

Arjun Kapoor’s best photos that prove he is a nature lover

1. Appreciating his team

Arjun Kapoor shared a post on his official Instagram post in which he is standing in a desert. In the caption accompanying the edited clip, he is expressing gratitude towards his hard-working team. He is looking at the other side of this post.

2. Sharing snaps from Jaipur

Arjun Kapoor is wandering in the Pink city and sharing vivid pictures and videos of the destination. He is rejoicing the gorgeous sight on a hot air balloon. Kapoor has donned a black over a black outfit in the photo series.

3. In the middle of two lanes

Kapoor is posing amid the lanes of tall trees. He is giving a candid pose while walking for this photo. On the new year’s eve, Arjun Kapoor wrote a long caption with this photo.

4. A side-shot photo

Arjun Kapoor is slaying the look in this side-shot click. He has donned a casual outfit and sported a pair of sunglasses. He is witnessing a splendid view of lush green nature in this photo.

